Former cop and gatka player among 3 held for possessing drugs in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

PK Jaiswar
Amritsar, December 15
The State special operation cell here has arrested a former Punjab Police constable and popular gatka player Jagdeep Singh alias Deep Singh, along with two others for allegedly possessing around 500 gm of heroin.
He was arrested from Tarn Taran area where the police had put up a check-post following information about trafficking of drugs.
According to police, it had intercepted an SUV being driven by Jagdeep. During search, the police seized the contraband.
According to information, Jagdeep, also known for his well-built physique, has a height of 7 feet 6 inches. He had resigned from the police citing personal reasons. He was a known gatka player who had taken part in many programmes, including an American reality show.
