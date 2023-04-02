Former DGP Saini appears in court, furnishes bail bonds

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, April 1

Former Director General of Police Sumedh Singh Saini on Saturday appeared before the court of Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC), Faridkot, in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case.

The court accepted bail bonds of Rs 5 lakh from Saini with one surety and directed his presence in the court on April 12, when the case will come up for hearing.

Saini appeared before the court after he was provided anticipatory bail by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on March 23.

While granting him bail, the high court had directed him to appear before the trial court/committing court/area magistrate within a period of 15 days from the date of passing of order to make surrender and in the event of his appearance, the trial court was directed to release him on interim bail, subject to its satisfaction. On March 21, a trial court in Faridkot had dismissed his plea for anticipatory bail in the FIR registered in August 2018.

Saini was provided the copies of chargesheet filed in the case by the special investigation team (SIT) in which he has been accused of conspiring to resort to unprovocative police firing on peaceful protesters in the aftermath of sacrilege incidents at Burj Jawahar Singh Wala and Bargari in 2015.

Other accused include former Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, former Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Badal and four senior police officers.

A case was registered under Sections 307, 34, 201, 218, 166A, 120B, 34, 194, 195 and 109 of the IPC and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at the Kotkapura police station.

This case was filed three years after many protesters were injured in the police firing on October 14, 2015.

2015 Kotkapura police firing case