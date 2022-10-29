Four activists injured as police used force to disperse us in Lambi village, allege farmers

Tribune News Service

Muktsar, October 28

The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) today alleged that four of its activists got injured after the police used force on them to take possession of the four-acre land of a farmer, Jagnandan Singh, at Ghumiara village in the Lambi Assembly segment here.

Carried out SC order The possession of land was taken on the orders of the Supreme Court and it was handed over to the owners. Kanwarjit Singh Mann, SDM, Malout

Malout SDM Kanwarjit Singh Mann refuted the allegations and said the possession of the land was taken after following the orders of the Supreme Court and was handed over to the owners.

Meanwhile, Gurpash Singh Singhewala, president, BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan), Lambi block, said: “No one from the family signed any kind of document today. The administration seems to have forged the documents. It also used force and mild cane charge to disperse us from the land. Four of us received minor injuries.”

He said the future course of action would be decided after discussing the issue with the state leaders of the union.

#Muktsar