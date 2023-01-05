Four injured as students clash with guards in Fatehgarh Sahib college

Surinder Bhardwaj
Fatehgarh Sahib, January 4
Four persons were injured following a clash between students from Bihar and security guards last night at BBSB Engineering College here. The injured were admitted to Civil Hospital.
Heavy police force has been deployed on the premises of the college, where more than 1,250 students reside. Bihar students have posted on social media that they are not safe in Punjab and want to migrate and have urged the Bihar CM to rescue them.
Suraj Bhan, a student, admitted in the hospital, alleged that when they were celebrating birthday, a guard started videography to which they objected and he started abusing them.
He alleged that the guards, supported by other students, attacked them with kirpans and tried to break the doors of their rooms and smashed windowpanes. He said they had to call the police to rescue them.
He said that the visit of controversial Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh in the college premises during the Shaheedi Jor Mela vitiated the atmosphere.
Security guards said the students were celebrating a birthday and were in an inebriated state and when they tried to stop them from creating nuisance, they attacked and injured them with kirpans. When they cried for help, other students came to their rescue, the guards said.
DC Parneet Shergill said the situation in the college is under control. An FIR has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
Tremors felt in Delhi after 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolts Afghanistan
The earthquake hit the Hindu Kush Region of Afghanistan arou...
Supreme Court stays Uttarakhand High Court order for eviction of around 50,000 encroachers from railway land in Haldwani
Says ‘what is troubling is how do you deal with the situatio...