Four injured as students clash with guards in Fatehgarh Sahib college

Surinder Bhardwaj

Fatehgarh Sahib, January 4

Four persons were injured following a clash between students from Bihar and security guards last night at BBSB Engineering College here. The injured were admitted to Civil Hospital.

Heavy police force has been deployed on the premises of the college, where more than 1,250 students reside. Bihar students have posted on social media that they are not safe in Punjab and want to migrate and have urged the Bihar CM to rescue them.

Suraj Bhan, a student, admitted in the hospital, alleged that when they were celebrating birthday, a guard started videography to which they objected and he started abusing them.

He alleged that the guards, supported by other students, attacked them with kirpans and tried to break the doors of their rooms and smashed windowpanes. He said they had to call the police to rescue them.

He said that the visit of controversial Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh in the college premises during the Shaheedi Jor Mela vitiated the atmosphere.

Security guards said the students were celebrating a birthday and were in an inebriated state and when they tried to stop them from creating nuisance, they attacked and injured them with kirpans. When they cried for help, other students came to their rescue, the guards said.

DC Parneet Shergill said the situation in the college is under control. An FIR has been registered.

