Gagging media not sign of healthy democracy: Oppn

Chandigarh, April 7

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government was intimidating independent journalists and media organisations in the state, particularly the ones that were critical to the government.

Rs 200 cr scam in excise dept: SAD The SAD on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the alleged Rs 200-crore scam in the Excise Department

Bikram Singh Majithja accused CM Bhagwant Mann and FM Harpal Cheema of lying while claiming a 41 per cent increase in excise revenue

Majithia said documents, including a report of a Group of Ministers approved by the Cabinet, exposed the scam

“The detention of a Bathinda-based independent journalist is not the only incident, where the AAP government attempted to stifle the freedom of the press in the state. In the past few weeks, the police have been too harsh on the independent journalists, news portals, and YouTubers,” he said.

SAD leader Majithia also condemned attempts to suppress media, artists and intelligentsia who have been questioning the government. He said earlier the government had tried to suppress the Ajit newspaper also. “All this is being done because the ‘kattar beiman’ party wants to hide its failures on all fronts,” he added.

Meanwhile, the AAP said Majithia had no moral ground to lecture anyone on the issue of press freedom. AAP termed all allegations levelled by Majithia as false and baseless.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Punjab AAP chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said a person, who is facing charges and is facing a trial, talking about press freedom and corruption was laughable. Kang added that Majithia disrespected the Chief Minister who was elected by 3 crore Punjabis, but forgot that he was the “rejected” leader and had no standing to question anyone.