Gang of copper thieves busted, five arrested

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, April 2

The police have arrested five persons and recovered 10 gm heroin, 60 kg copper, transformer oil and submersible motors from their possession.

The suspects would extract copper from the transformers installed in agriculture fields of border villages. Among the gang of thieves were a father and his two sons, who were reportedly running it.

Sleuths of Fazilka CIA staff conducted a raid and arrested Krishan Singh, Rohan Batti, alias Raman, and Gurwinder Singh, along with their accomplices Gurpreet Singh and Rohit Singh.

In another case, a police team conducted a raid and arrested Kuldeep Singh, alias Shunty, a resident of Jalalabad town, and Sahil Kumar, a resident of Bareke village, and seized two stolen motorcycles from them.

Meanwhile, a team seized 10 gm heroin from an alleged drug peddler, Harmeet Singh, near Tiwana Kalan village in the Jalalabad subdivision. He has been booked under Section 21/61/85 of the NDPS Act. Fazilka SSP Pragya Jain said the anti-social elements should not be spared and the administration was committed to holding free and fair elections in the district.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agriculture #Fazilka