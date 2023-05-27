 Girls outshine boys in Class X exams, clinch top three slots : The Tribune India

PSEB: Pass percentage dips to 97.54 from 99.06

Students in a jubilant mood after declaration of results in Jalandhar on Friday. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Faridkot/Ropar, May 26

Two girls from a Faridkot village have bagged the first two positions in the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Class X results declared today. Gagandeep Kaur and Navjot of Sant Mohan Dass Memorial Senior Secondary School, Kot Sukhia village, Faridkot, have scored 650 (100 per cent) and 648 (99.69 per cent) out of 650 marks, respectively. Both the girls hail from families with a farming background.

Harmandeep Kaur of Government High School, Mandali (Mansa) has secured the third position by scoring 646 (99.38 per cent) marks. Garina of Himalaya Senior Secondary School, Muzafat village, also scored 646 marks. Garina is a resident of Chak Lohat village.

As per the information available with the PSEB, a total of 2,81,327 students from as many as 7,209 schools had appeared for the PSEB Class X exams this year. Out of them, 1,50,005 were boys and 1,31,319 were girls. An estimated 97.54 per cent of the (2,74,400) students have passed the exam this year. The state pass percentage has dipped this year. For comparison, the pass percentage in the state last year was 99.06.

The pass percentage of boys is 96.73 while girls have a pass percentage of 98.46. The pass percentage of the schools in rural areas (97.94) remained higher than those in urban areas (96.77). The government schools have fared better than private schools in the state with pass rates of 97.76 and 97, respectively.

