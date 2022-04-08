Give sand at fixed rates: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to contractors

Chandigarh, April 7

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday, addressing a special meeting on mining, said to ensure seamless supply of construction material to people at affordable rates, the Mines and Geology Department was comprehensively reassessing the available quantity of sand at existing sites while finalising the mining policy of the state.

New sites will also be included in the policy in the near future. The Chief Minister asked the sand contractors to strictly comply with the terms and conditions of mining laid down in the agreement with the state government, to ensure smooth supply of sand to the people at the rates fixed by the state.

He also said the Mines and Geology Department would be strengthened with requisite manpower and latest technology so as to enhance its capacity.

Responding to the issue raised by the contractors about their alleged harassment by the police besides muscle men acting at the behest of local leaders, Mann assured them of absolutely no interference, saying no pressure from any of his minister, MLA or party volunteers would be tolerated.

He said, “Despite all this, if someone still forces you to resort to illegal practices, you should record the conversation either in audio or video mode and upload it on the ‘anti-corruption action line’. The guilty would not be spared at any cost.” In the same breath, Mann said if any complaint about contractors indulging in malpractices was brought to his notice, they would also face a similar action.

Mining Minister Harjot Singh Bains told the CM that display boards with relevant information would be installed at the demarcated legal sites to make people aware of illegal mining.

Additional Chief Secretary to Chief Minister A Venu Prasad and Principal Secretary Mining and Geology Rahul Bhandari also attended the meeting. — TNS

Pro-people mining policy soon

