 Government notifies mines for sale of sand exclusively to public : The Tribune India

Government notifies mines for sale of sand exclusively to public

Government notifies mines for sale of sand exclusively to public

Sand-laden tractor-trailers at a mining site in a village. File



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 16

In a complete departure from the previous policy of mining, the state government has come up with sites which will offer mining material exclusively to public.

As per the Punjab State Minor Mineral Policy, 2023, notified on Monday, the government has bifurcated mining sites into two classes — commercial mining sites (CMS) and public mining sites (PMS). While the CMS shall be grouped into distinct clusters, the PMS shall be standalone sites.

To start online portal

  • The department will start an online sand portal for the sale of sand to consumers
  • Sale of sand will be controlled by electronic documentation linked to a central documentation monitoring facility
  • A mobile app will also be launched for booking orders of consumers
  • Contractors/firms consuming more than 2,50,000 cubic feet sand, gravel, river bed material and earth will keep record

As per the notification, each public mining site will be operated by the Department of Mining and Geology or any agency or official nominated by the department. On these sites only manual excavation of sand will be permitted. The excavated sand will not be used in commercial projects.

Apart from that, consumers will be permitted to arrange a vehicle and/or labour for the public mining sites for excavation of sand and its transportation. At public mining sites, sand will be sold at the pit-head price plus GST. The cost of excavation, loading and transportation of sand will be borne by the consumer at his own level.

Use of any heavy machinery such as tipper or JCB is not allowed at any public mining site. If someone is found using heavy machinery he will tried for the offence of illegal mining.

The purchaser from public mines will responsible for not using the material in any commercial project. If someone is found using material taken from public mine for commercial project, he/she will be liable to pay an amount equal to three times the pit head price of the sand recoverable from the developer.

Interestingly, each commercial as well as public mine site will have an electronic weigh-bridge, integrated with a central server. Any vehicle found carrying sand without proper weighment slip will be seized under the provisions of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, or the rules made there under.

As far as the CMS are concerned, these will be grouped into distinct clusters. The commercial sites will be allotted to concessionaires selected through an e-tendering process. Mining rights of sand and gravel will be allotted to the highest bidder. Apart from that the mining rights at commercial sites will be awarded for a period of three years. The contractor will also be responsible for ensuring that mining in the commercial site allotted to him is done strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Director and/or SEIAA and/or Ministry of Environment and Forests, Government of India, from time to time.

Apart from that, all commercial vehicles used for the transportation of sand from commercial sites will be registered on the sand portal. These vehicles will have holograms and such other marking facilities as may be ordered by the government from time to time.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Video: Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed at gym in US

2
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

3
Punjab

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

4
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan devours missi roti, paneer at dhaba in Chandigarh, explores Punjab on autorickshaw

5
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi interview not conducted from any Punjab jail: DGP Gaurav Yadav

6
World

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

7
J & K

Conman from Gujarat posing as 'Additional Director in PMO' arrested in Kashmir

8
Nation

'Is Jairam your nanny': BJP's swipe at Rahul Gandhi's slip; 'We don't use teleprompters', counters Cong gen secy

9
Nation

2 pilots killed as Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

10
Nation

If Indian democracy was functioning, I'd be allowed to speak in Parliament today: Rahul on BJP attacks

Don't Miss

View All
'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb
Health

AIIMS doctors perform complex surgery on foetus' grape-size heart in mother's womb

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many?
Trending

ChatGPT 'may soon replace your job', but how soon, the question haunts many

Top News

Face-off persists as govt demands apology, Rahul insists he be heard

Face-off persists as govt demands apology, Rahul insists he be heard

Karnataka polls on mind, BJP may keep issue on boil

Karnataka polls on mind, BJP may keep issue on boil

Army copter crashes in Arunachal, 2 dead

Army copter crashes in Arunachal, 2 dead

Garcetti new US envoy, India looks to taking forward multifaceted ties

Garcetti new US envoy, India looks to taking forward multifaceted ties

More trouble for Sisodia, named in ‘snooping’ case

More trouble for Sisodia, named in 'snooping' case

Faces charges of forgery, criminal breach of trust


Cities

View All

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

Snag leads to electricity outage on Heritage Street

Y20 consultation summit puts focus on AI-based research & sustainable farming

Start-up exhibition grabbing eyeballs

Jee aaya nu G20 delegates

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: MP

Work on potholed Zirakpur road begins

Firm to get only 25% of parking lots until smart features implemented

P’kula prepares for G20 delegates’ visit on Mar 31

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Bhalswa landfill site to be cleared by March ’24: Kejriwal

2 members of Irani gang held

Man opens fire at neighbour after losing case, held

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

Man hacks friend to death, nabbed

Patwari lands in VB net for graft

Jalandhar bypoll: Poaching fear again haunts Congress leaders

BSP's show of strength at Jalandhar

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Four of gang arrested with Rs 1.19 lakh counterfeit notes in Ludhiana

Lack of safety arrangements caused casualties: Officials

Self-styled godman gets 20-year jail for sexually exploiting girl in Ludhiana

Sarpanch among five booked on extortion charge

15 injured as Safari, mini-truck collide in Samrala

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

Varsity students, staff continue stir over grant

‘Faculty, admn to blame for Pbi varsity’s financial crisis’

Police drive against anti-social elements

Kisan Mela witnesses heavy footfall at Rauni