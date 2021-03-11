Govt departments owe Rs 100 cr to PSPCL in Sangrur circle

Tribune News Service

Parvesh Sharma

Sangrur, April 25

Despite numerous efforts of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL), various government departments have failed to clear electricity dues to the tune of Rs 103.65 crore in Sangrur circle, which includes Sangrur, Sunam, Lehra, Dirba and Patran. As a result, the PSPCL has decided to disconnect power connections of some of the departments in the coming days.

The PSPCL officials told that the Water Supply and Sanitation Department tops the list with Rs 50.06 crore, followed by the Local Government Department which has an outstanding amount of Rs 23.44 crore.

Will act in coming days There are many departments like water supply and health. If we disconnect power supply to these departments, it will cause problem to the residents. However, we have decided to disconnect the supply of other defaulting departments in coming days. —Rattan Kumar Mittal, Deputy Chief Wngineer, Punjab State Power Corporation Limited

The Rural Development and Panchayats Department has not paid Rs 18.92 crore, the Health and Family Welfare Department owed Rs 5.78 crore, followed by the Home Affairs and Jails Department which has an outstanding amount of Rs 3.45 crore.

In October 2021, the Water Supply and Sanitation Department owed Rs 43.70 crore, followed by the Rural Development and Panchayats Department (Rs 25.27 crore) and the Local Government Departmen had not paid Rs 21.93 crore.

Gulzar Singh, a farmer from Sangrur, said, “If the power utility can disconnect power supply to the houses of farmers after delay in the payment of electricity bills, then why they do not take action against the errant government departments.”

A senior official of the Water Supply Department on condition of anonymity said, “Delay in the release of funds is the reason behind non-payment of electricity bills.”

Rattan Kumar Mittal, Deputy Chief Engineer, PSPCL (Sangrur) told that they had issued notices in the past, but could not disconnect the power supply to the departments offering essential services as it would cause inconvenience to the residents.

