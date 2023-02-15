Gulmohar Township: PSIEC board to refer matter to Punjab govt

Chandigarh, February 14
The Board of Directors of the Punjab State Industrial Export Corporation (PSIEC) has decided to refer to the state government the issue of withholding the permission to sell, change the constitution and building plan approval to over two dozen allottees in the controversial 25-acre Gulmohar Township project in Mohali.
Sources in the government the Board of Directors, at its meeting today, decided that the state government would be asked about the future course of action as the applicants are facing delays in starting the commercial production on their plots.
The PSIEC had earlier withheld the permissions. Already, the Vigilance Bureau has registered a criminal case against corporation officials in connection with the bifurcation of the township project.
