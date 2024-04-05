Have ample paddy, basmati seed stock for state farmers: Punjab Agricultural University

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 4

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has urged farmers to avoid purchasing non-recommended seeds and procure them from reliable sources.

PAU has produced sufficient seeds of short duration paddy varieties such as PR 130, PR 129, PR 128, PR 126, PR 121 and PR 114; and basmati varieties such as Punjab Basmati 7, PUSA basmati 1847, PUSA basmati 1121 and PUSA basmati 1509 for the ongoing kharif season.

Associate Director (Seeds) Rajinder Singh said these paddy varieties were resistant to bacterial blight and had less straw load. Apart from these, the seeds of high yielding and short duration summer moong variety, SML 1827, were available in sufficient quantity, he said.

These seeds were available at various Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), Farm Advisory Service Centres (FASCs), Regional Research Stations (RRSs) and University Seed Farms (USFs) located in all districts of the state, he said. For enhanced productivity and profitability, Singh called upon the farmers to purchase high quality certified seeds from the KVKs, FASCs, RRSs and USFs close to their location.

PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said the university had enough stock of paddy seeds and there was no need for any panic purchase. He said farmers should buy seeds from PAU or its extension centres, and not fall into the trap of those selling spurious seeds.

