Hawala racket busted, 2 held with drugs

Chandigarh, April 3

Security agencies have busted a narco-hawala racket operating from the Amritsar sector and apprehended two persons along with a packet of narcotics.

Acting upon intelligence inputs received by the BSF, a joint operation was planned with the Punjab Police and a raid was conducted on the house of a suspect in Bhalladwal village.

During the raid, a person was arrested and a packet containing 500 grams of heroin was seized.

Based on information provided by the suspect, another person was arrested outside Sadda Pind in Amritsar. During questioning, the person, who is a resident of Chakala Baksh village, admitted his involvement in a hawala racket and transferring drug money to Pakistan-based smugglers, the BSF officials said.

An FIR has been lodged against both the persons. They were subsequently produced before the District Courts in Ajnala, which remanded them to judicial custody for 14 days.

In a separate incident, the BSF jawans seized a packet containing 545 grams of heroin near the International Border in the Tarn Taran sector. Based on specific information, a search was carried out near Naushera Dhalla village, during which a packet wrapped with yellow adhesive tape with additional layer of red tape and an illuminating strip was found from the fields.— TNS

