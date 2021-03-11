Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage starts

Hemkund Sahib, May 22
Thousands of devotees thronged Hemkund Sahib in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand when the doors of the shrine were opened on Sunday.
Amid religious chanting, the ‘parkash’ of the Guru Granth Sahib and ‘ardas’ were performed.
15,000 ft altitude at which gurdwara is situated
The first batch of devotees led by Panj Pyaras was received by Bhai Milap Singh, head granthi of the shrine; Bhai Kulwant Singh, assistant granthi; and Gurnam Singh, manager.
The Garhwal Scouts Band and Punjab Band played Gurbani followed by the recitation of Sukhmani Sahib.
The robe of ‘Nishan Sahib’ was changed with the help of Army personnel, who also cleared the path obstructed due to fresh snowfall on Saturday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Thundershower, rain lash north India; cause power blackouts, flights chaos, temperature falls by 11 degrees
Region gets first wet cyclonic storm of the season accompani...
India-Japan key pillars of stable, secure Indo-Pacific region: PM Modi says in op-ed in Japanese newspaper
Penned an op-ed on the vibrant relations between India and J...
Govt-Opposition slugfest over cut in fuel taxes
FM Nirmala Sitharaman clarifies excise reduction borne by Ce...