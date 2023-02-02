Union Budget 'visionless', hopes shattered: Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Chandigarh February 1
The Congress described the Union Budget as visionless and directionless.
Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa said, “It was expected by people, especially the underprivileged sections of society, that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government will make some special announcements to provide relief to a common man, but all hopes have been shattered.”
PCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said, “Since, it is going to be the last Budget of the BJP, we hoped that the FM would give some nice parting gift to the masses, but she disappointed everyone.”
