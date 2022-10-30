Illegal mining racket busted; 2 sand-laden tippers seized

Tribune News Service

Moga, October 29

The Moga police busted an illegal mining racket in Dharamkot sub-division of the district and seized two sand-laden tippers.

On a tip-off, a police party laid a special ‘naka’ on the outskirts of Ferozewala Bada village and stopped three tippers loaded with sand. While two of the drivers were being questioned by the police, the third driver of a truck with no registration plate fled the spot. He was later identified as Toti Singh of Kot Ise Khan, said Sub-Inspector Gurdev Singh.

Drivers of the other two tippers — Gursewak Singh of Longiwind village and Jasvir Singh of Gagra village — have been arrested.

The police official claimed that they all were engaged in illegal mining and were loading the tippers from the Sutlej.

A case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC and Section 21 of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act-1957 has been registered against them.