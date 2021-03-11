Indiscipline won't be tolerated: SAD leaders

Chandigarh, August 11
The acting district presidents of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today expressed complete faith in the leadership of its president Sukhbir Singh Badal. They warned the party leaders to desist from questioning Sukhbir’s authority or be ready to face disciplinary action.
Briefing the media, senior leaders and district presidents Iqbal Singh Jhundan, Virsa Singh Valtoha and Mantar Singh Brar said all acting presidents made it clear that they had full faith in the leadership of Sukhbir.
They asked senior leaders questioning Sukhbir’s leadership to discuss their reservations at the appropriate party forum and not to breach party discipline. “Anyone breaching party discipline is not a well-wisher of the party and it will not be tolerated henceforth,” the leaders asserted. — TNS
Panel suggestions
Iqbal Singh Jhunda said a party sub-panel headed by him had made 42 suggestions and that these would be implemented in due course. “We admit that mistakes were done in the past, but we are committed to correcting them,” he added.
