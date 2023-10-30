Inter-state drug racket busted, one arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 29

Acting on a tip-off, the Amritsar Counter Intelligence (CI) team claimed to have busted an inter-state smuggling racket with the arrest of a drug trafficker identified as Sunil Kumar, alias Kalu, of Peerawali village in Hisar district of Haryana. He is a native of Said Jalalpur village in Moga.

The police arrested him from Fatehabad in Haryana and seized Rs 8.50 lakh drug money from his car bearing registration number PB-13-AV-2021.

Sunil was wanted by the State Special Operation Cell in connection with the seizure of 4 kg heroin from Harike area in Tarn Taran in April. Sunil and his associate had managed to flee the spot.

DSP CI Balbir Singh said Sunil had several NDPS cases and a murder case registered against him. He was produced before the magistrate at Patti in Tarn Taran district and was sent to two-day remand.

Meanwhile, a team led by ASI Balkaran Singh of the city police seized 10 gm heroin from a car (PB 05 AB 5665) and arrested its two occupants, identified as Simrandeep Singh Bobby of Gobind Nagari and Vikas Kumar of Idgah Basti, Abohar, under the NDPS Act.

