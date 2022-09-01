Interstate drug racket busted

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, August 31

The police today confiscated three quintals of poppy husk stashed away in a specially designed cavities carved out in the chassis of a truck.

The cops arrested two brothers who used to smuggle the drug into Punjab from J&K. The operation was carried out at the inter-state border near Madhopur.

The accused have been identified as Jagmohan Singh and Sewa Singh of Pulara village of Gurdaspur district.

SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said the seizure was just the tip of the iceberg. He added that the accused had been active in the two states for the past six months and consequently had smuggled more than 10 quintals of the contraband into the state.

“We are on the look out for their customers in Pathankot and Gurdaspur. The brothers have multiple FIRs registered against them. The cavities once used were not used for the next trip,” said the SSP.

An officer said the cavities were so well-designed that they were not visible to the naked eye. A case under the NDPS act has been registered against the accused.

