Jalandhar youth goes missing in London, family leaves for abroad to search for him

Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, December 18
An Indian student, Gurashman Singh Bhatia, studying at Loughborough University in the United Kingdom, has been reportedly missing since December 15 in East London.
The youth hailed from Model Town in Jalandhar. The worried family have left for London.
Bhatia was last seen in Canary Wharf, East London, according to Sirsa, who also urged Loughborough University and the Indian High Commission to locate him.
Anyone with information has been asked to contact on the following numbers: +917841000005 or +447387431258
Bhatia was issued a two-year UK residence permit, which was valid until June 2, 2024.
Located in Leicestershire, England, Loughborough University has around 18,000 international students from over 130 countries, according to its website.
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa, took to X to appeal to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for intervention. According to Sirsa's post, Bhatia was last seen in Canary Wharf on December 15, and his whereabouts remain unknown.
