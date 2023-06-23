Janjua applies for post of PPSC chairman

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 22

As the state government has started the process to appoint chairman of the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua is one of the front-runners for the post.

Sources revealed that Janjua had applied for the post of PPSC chairman.

Janjua, an officer of the 1989-batch of the Indian Administrative Services, is going to retire on June 30. He was appointed Chief Secretary in last July after the Aam Aadmi Party came to power.

The post of PPSC chairman fell vacant after term of Jagbans Singh Powar came to an end in March.

Recently, the state government had invited applications for the post. As per the conditions, the applicant should have held office for at least 10 years under the Government of India or under the state government, to be considered for the post. The applicant should be less than 62 years old.