Job scam: Punjabi University suspends two staffers, issues show-cause notices to four others

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, April 22

Five years after Punjabi University started inquiries into 15 alleged scams committed during the tenure the SAD-BJP government, the Syndicate’s decisions taken with regard to six such matters are out now. The university has decided to suspend and issue chargesheets to two faculty members over the hiring on caste-based certificates and has cancelled yearly increments of three employees.

Anomalies in Software purchase Regarding anomalies in the purchase of software for the examination branch, the university has decided to stop annual increment of former Controller Examinations Dr Kanwaljit Singh. An inquiry committee said the software was purchased despite the presence of competent employees for its development. In case of purchase of software for online admissions at Distance Education Department, the university decided to deduct one-month pension of Balbir Singh, former head of the department.

The matter had come to light after complaints of gross misconduct and misappropriation of university funds in different purchases and recruitment of officials were submitted to the Vice-Chancellor’s office by a former student.

The university has decided to suspend and issue chargesheets to two faculty members — Deepti Bansal and Sumandeep Kaur — after they allegedly failed to submit original Scheduled Caste certificates as demanded in relation to their recruitment.

It has also issued show-cause notices to Talwinder Singh, Avtar Singh, Yunis Mohammad and Hemant Kumar demanding documents of their proof of income at the time of recruitment.

On the issue of alleged sale of a tractor and other valuables, the university has held XEN Manjit Singh responsible for it. His annual increment has been temporarily cancelled after various valuable articles, including the tractor, were found missing from the campus. The items had been sold by the XEN’s department.

In his report, inquiry committee member IPS officer (retd) VK Kapoor said the then XEN, VC and committees formed for the purpose of sale of items were responsible for the lapses. He said wooden articles and the tractor were sold in a haste.

