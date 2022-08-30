Karnataka native arrested in Nawanshahr heroin seizure case

Nawanshahr, August 29
Following the recovery of 38 kg of heroin from the toolbox of a truck from Nawanshahr yesterday and the arrest of two persons, the district police today arrested the third accused in the case.
Mum on delivery
All three arrested persons are clueless about which market the heroin supply was to be moved to. They have said that it was only the missing fourth accused, Rajesh Kumar, alias Sonu Khatri, who had the address. Bhagirath Singh Meena, Nawanshahr SSP
Nawanshahr SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said Som Nath, alias Bikko, of Karwar in Karnataka had been arrested in the case. However, he said his arrest too did not lead to any conclusion if the consignment was for Punjab or not. “All three arrested persons are clueless as to which market the heroin supply was to be moved to. They have said that it was only the missing fourth accused, Rajesh Kumar, alias Sonu Khatri, who had the address,” said Meena.
The two arrested yesterday were Balachaur residents — truck driver Kulwinder Ram, alias Kinda, and his helper Bittu.
The kingpin in the case, Sonu Khatri, is learnt to be a professional and had been communicating with Kinda on Telegram app. Kinda had gone to Bhuj in Gujarat to get the supply and was awaiting further directions. Like Sonu Khatri, Kinda too has NDPS cases lodged against him and had remained convicted for 10 years in an NDPS case of Nurmahal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...