Karnataka native arrested in Nawanshahr heroin seizure case

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, August 29

Following the recovery of 38 kg of heroin from the toolbox of a truck from Nawanshahr yesterday and the arrest of two persons, the district police today arrested the third accused in the case.

Mum on delivery All three arrested persons are clueless about which market the heroin supply was to be moved to. They have said that it was only the missing fourth accused, Rajesh Kumar, alias Sonu Khatri, who had the address. Bhagirath Singh Meena, Nawanshahr SSP

Nawanshahr SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena said Som Nath, alias Bikko, of Karwar in Karnataka had been arrested in the case. However, he said his arrest too did not lead to any conclusion if the consignment was for Punjab or not. “All three arrested persons are clueless as to which market the heroin supply was to be moved to. They have said that it was only the missing fourth accused, Rajesh Kumar, alias Sonu Khatri, who had the address,” said Meena.

The two arrested yesterday were Balachaur residents — truck driver Kulwinder Ram, alias Kinda, and his helper Bittu.

The kingpin in the case, Sonu Khatri, is learnt to be a professional and had been communicating with Kinda on Telegram app. Kinda had gone to Bhuj in Gujarat to get the supply and was awaiting further directions. Like Sonu Khatri, Kinda too has NDPS cases lodged against him and had remained convicted for 10 years in an NDPS case of Nurmahal.

#Nawanshahr