Kultar Sandhwan unanimously elected Speaker of Punjab Vidhan Sabha

Ruchika M Khanna
Chandigarh, March 21
Kultar Sandhwan on Monday was unanimously elected Speaker of the 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha.
Earlier, the Assembly session resumed. The proceedings began with two BJP MLAs - Jangi Lal and Ashwani Sharma - being administered the oath as MLA.
The House started proceedings for the election of the Speaker. CM Bhagwant Mann proposed the name of Kultar Sandhwan and Harpal Cheema seconded the motion.
Sandhwan was unanimously elected Speaker and Mann led him to his chair in the House. Sandhwan was greeted by all MLAs.
