Kumar Vishwas moves HC, seeks quashing of FIR lodged in Ropar

Describing himself as AAP founder member, Kumar Vishwas today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the state for quashing an FIR registered against him on the allegations of making provocative statements and other offences on April 12.

Vishwas submitted that the FIR was not only “utter abuse of the process of law, but also apparent misuse of the state machinery to wreck vengeance against political opponents and amounts to unconstitutional attempt to breach the fundamental right to speech”.

The petition filed through counsel Mayank Aggarwal and Himanshu Gupta is expected to be argued by senior advocate Chetan Mittal. It is yet to be listed for hearing.

Vishwas submitted the FIR and the proceeding emanating from it were “malafide”. The manner in which the investigating agency was proceeding made it apparent that it was trying to curtail his liberty “by adopting a procedure unknown to law”.

He further submitted the FIR was registered within two hours of receiving the complaint apparently without preliminary inquiry to confirm the veracity of the allegations levelled. Its reading made it clear that there was apparent malafide intention and abuse of the process of law. The FIR was registered at an “alien jurisdiction” in Ropar with oblique motive to settle political scores.

“After the recent Punjab elections, the AAP came into power with a thumping majority. Immediately thereafter, with a clear intent, a series of complaints and FIRs have been registered against political opponents to cause harassment with malafide intent on the basis of some old tweets and statements, which are subject matter of various quashing petitions,” the petition added. — TNS

Alka Lamba to appear before SIT today

Ropar: Congress leader Alka Lamba facing a criminal case for allegedly making provocative statement against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will reach the Sadar police station to appear before a SIT led by SP (Investigation) HS Atwal here on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Punjab Congress leaders will simultaneously protest near the SSP office.

