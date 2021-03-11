Kumar Vishwas moves HC, seeks quashing of FIR lodged in Ropar

Alka Lamba to appear before SIT today

Kumar Vishwas moves HC, seeks quashing of FIR lodged in Ropar

Kumar Vishwas

Chandigarh, April 26

Describing himself as AAP founder member, Kumar Vishwas today moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court against the state for quashing an FIR registered against him on the allegations of making provocative statements and other offences on April 12.

Vishwas submitted that the FIR was not only “utter abuse of the process of law, but also apparent misuse of the state machinery to wreck vengeance against political opponents and amounts to unconstitutional attempt to breach the fundamental right to speech”.

The petition filed through counsel Mayank Aggarwal and Himanshu Gupta is expected to be argued by senior advocate Chetan Mittal. It is yet to be listed for hearing.

Vishwas submitted the FIR and the proceeding emanating from it were “malafide”. The manner in which the investigating agency was proceeding made it apparent that it was trying to curtail his liberty “by adopting a procedure unknown to law”.

He further submitted the FIR was registered within two hours of receiving the complaint apparently without preliminary inquiry to confirm the veracity of the allegations levelled. Its reading made it clear that there was apparent malafide intention and abuse of the process of law. The FIR was registered at an “alien jurisdiction” in Ropar with oblique motive to settle political scores.

“After the recent Punjab elections, the AAP came into power with a thumping majority. Immediately thereafter, with a clear intent, a series of complaints and FIRs have been registered against political opponents to cause harassment with malafide intent on the basis of some old tweets and statements, which are subject matter of various quashing petitions,” the petition added. — TNS

Alka Lamba to appear before SIT today

Ropar: Congress leader Alka Lamba facing a criminal case for allegedly making provocative statement against AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal will reach the Sadar police station to appear before a SIT led by SP (Investigation) HS Atwal here on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Punjab Congress leaders will simultaneously protest near the SSP office.

Alka Lamba

#alka lamba #arvind kejriwal #kumar vishwas

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

2
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

3
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

4
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

5
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

6
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

7
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

8
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party, meets Navjot Sidhu

9
World

Three Chinese nationals among four killed in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Karachi

10
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says ‘it is clear that threat of Covid not fully gone’

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says 'it is clear that threat of covid not fully gone'

Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief

Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief

The revamped organisation has been announced

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

7 arrested in Noida restro-bar brawl case; autopsy shows head, spleen injuries

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema