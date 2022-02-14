Drugs, corruption will end under AAP: Manish Sisodia

Free the state from the clutches of traditional parties. These have done nothing for public except filling their pockets. Drugs and corruption will become a thing of the past under the AAP rule. — Manish Sisodia, AAP leader
PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites
This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022
Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh
This is the second phase of the Assembly elections in the st...
This is the fifth Assembly poll being held in the hill state...
Voting on in Goa; 301 candidates in fray for 40 Assembly seats
Voting begins at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm in the singl...
India adds 34,113 Covid cases; active cases fall below 5 lakh after 37 days
The daily Covid cases have remained below 1 lakh for eight c...