Lift ban on wheat export, PCC chief Warring urges PM Modi

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 26

PCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring has demanded lifting of ban on the export of wheat. In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Warring said, the ban needed to be reconsidered since the country had already adequate buffer stocks available and there was a growing demand in the international market for wheat.

Warring also urged CM Bhagwant Mann to take up the matter with the Prime Minister as the ban had caused the maximum loss to Punjab farmers. He said godowns and warehouses across the country were full to the capacity and a considerable quantity of wheat was rotting. “Now is the time when India can export surplus wheat to the needy countries.