List FIRs against Lawrence Bishnoi, Supreme Court tells Punjab Police

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

The Supreme Court today asked the Punjab Police to give details of various FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, arrested in connection with singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

A Bench led by Justice Ajay Rastogi asked the Punjab Police to prepare a chart of FIRs lodged against Bishnoi.

While hearing a plea of Lawrence Bishnoi’s father challenging the transit remand given to the Punjab Police, the Bench said: “He (Bishnoi) is supposed to face the consequences if he has done anything wrong but not in such a way.” Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 by assailants in Mansa district, a day after the state government curtailed his security cover. The Punjab Police alleged that the killing of the popular singer seemed to be the result of an inter-gang rivalry, and that the Bishnoi gang was involved in it. According to a petition filed by the Punjab Police in a city court, Bishnoi was a key conspirator in Moosewala’s murder. During the investigation of the case, confessional statements of the arrested accused clearly pointed out that Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the “planned killing of Moosewala”, the Punjab Police said.

In June, a Delhi court had allowed the Punjab Police to arrest Bishnoi and also allowed its transit remand application. In July, Punjab BJP leader Jagjit Singh had withdrawn his plea seeking a CBI probe into the murder of Moosewala, saying the Punjab Police were taking care of it.

