Lok Sabha election: Fazilka administration tightens vigil on inter-state border

Raj Sadosh

Abohar, March 29

In an attempt to ensure vigil at inter-state border, Fazilka DC Senu Duggal and SSP Pragya Jain oversaw checking of vehicles at Rajpura barrier on Abohar-Hanumangarh highway on Thursday night. During the checking, some passengers travelling in buses were questioned amd their luggage searched.

It was perhaps the first time that DC and SP in border district Fazilka, jointly made a surprise visit to the inter-state barrier at night.

The DC and SSP said they arrived suddenly to check the readiness of security forces and check-points on the road leading to Rajasthan.

DC Senu Duggal said that during the elections, anti-social elements often escape to the neighbouring state after committing a crime. Sometimes, there is a fear of drugs and money flow from the neighbouring states to influence voters, she added. Strict vigilance is being ensured on the 48-km long border of Fazilka district with Rajasthan before the Lok Sabha election.

The DC said that 12 flying squads are continuously monitoring the district and their vehicles are equipped with live cameras, video feed of which is being monitored live by the Election Commission at all levels.

SSP Pragya Jain said that besides putting up 24 hi-tech checkpoints on the roads, unpaved roads have also been blocked. The checkpoints are continuously monitored by CCTV cameras.

The SSP said that a strategy has been drawn up by holding meetings with the Rajasthan Police for better coordination at the inter-state level so that no criminal escapes to the other side after committing a crime. She said that all vehicles are being searched at all the inter-state check points. More than 700 weapons have been deposited with the police in the last three days. 10 POs have been arrested and 15 cases have been registered regarding seizure of drugs.

Meanwhile, paramilitary forces have started arriving in the district that also shares boundaries with Pakistan, besides Rajasthan and Haryana. More force has been sought to ensure fair and peaceful polling in four Assembly segments — Abohar, Fazilka, Balluana and Jalalabad — that fall in Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency.

