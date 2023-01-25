 Loss of human life cannot be ignored or forgotten, says Punjab and Haryana High Court : The Tribune India

Loss of human life cannot be ignored or forgotten, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

Refuses to quash culpable homicide FIR on basis of compromise

- File photo



Tribune News Service

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, January 24

The loss of human life cannot be overlooked or obliterated from the mind, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has asserted, while refusing to quash an FIR in a culpable homicide case on the basis of an amicable settlement between the parties.

Justice Namit Kumar also made it clear that the subsequent conduct of the rival sides of entering into a compromise in such matters was not a mitigating factor, prompting the court to accept the plea for quashing the proceedings.

Justice Kumar asserted that the parties might claim to “stand pacified” and living in peaceful co-existence. “However, the fact remains that the loss of human life cannot be ignored or forgotten, in light of subsequent conduct offered by the parties”.

Justice Kumar was hearing a petition seeking the quashing of the FIR, dated September 18, 2021, under Sections 304 and 34 of the IPC registered at the Dehlon police station in Ludhiana district. Directions were also sought on the basis of the compromise, dated November 15, 2021, for quashing all consequential proceedings arising out of the FIR.

The Bench was told that the FIR was registered on a woman’s complaint alleging that her son had died under mysterious circumstances at a dargah. His life could have been saved had proper treatment been given to him. Going into the background of the matter, the woman had submitted that her 29-year-old son had told her on September 16, 2021, that he had been called by the petitioner-baba to the dargah. As such, he was going with another person to meet him. The victim’s friend telephonically told the complainant’s kin that his blood pressure had dipped and they were taking him to a doctor. Thereafter, again a call was received that the victim had expired.

After hearing the contentions and going through the documents, Justice Kumar asserted that the court could also not lose sight of the scenario where the informant with the passage of time might succumb to various circumstances and factors, open and other threats, besides inducements. But such factors were not required to be gone into at the present stage.

Justice Kumar also referred to a Supreme Court judgment asserting that the settlement between the offender and the victim could have no legal sanction in serious offences such as murder, rape, dacoity, offences of mental depravity under the IPC, offences of moral turpitude under special statutes such as the Prevention of Corruption Act or offences committed by public servants while working in that capacity.

Dismissing the plea, Justice Kumar asked the trial court to decide the case only on the basis of evidence without being influenced by the facts in the compromise document and the supporting affidavit.

Refers to apex court judgment

Justice Namit Kumar referred to a Supreme Court judgment asserting that the settlement between the offender and the victim could have no legal sanction in serious offences such as murder, rape and dacoity

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand
Punjab

For Basant Panchami, kites with Sidhu Moosewala’s pictures in demand

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar’s record
Sports

360 in 3-match ODI series, Shubman Gill equals Babar Azam's record

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta; welcome sign: DFO
Himachal

Tiger pug marks spotted in Paonta Sahib; welcome sign: DFO

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram
Haryana

Offices in parking lots, cars on roads in Gurugram

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’
Trending

Daler Mehndi falls for a spoof post that claims Prince Harry listened to his music during his ‘lowest moments’

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut
Himachal

Widespread snowfall across Himachal, 380 roads shut

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas
Haryana

DGPs of Punjab and Haryana chided for inaction on FIRs against netas

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab
Punjab

Roll of honour for 3 young bravehearts from Punjab

