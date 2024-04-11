 Makhan Singh is BSP candidate from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Punjab
  • Makhan Singh is BSP candidate from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat

Makhan Singh is BSP candidate from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat

Singh is the general secretary of BSP’s Punjab unit

Makhan Singh is BSP candidate from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat

Makhan Singh, general secretary of BSP’s Punjab unit. File



PTI

Hoshiarpur, April 11

The Bahujan Samaj Party on Thursday announced Makhan Singh as candidate from Sangrur Lok Sabha seat.

The information in this regard was shared by the BSP in-charge for Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, Randhir Singh Beniwal.

Punjab BSP chief Jasvir Singh Garhi said Makhan Singh has a longstanding association with the party.

Presently, he is serving as the general secretary of the BSP’s state unit.

Makhan Singh had retired as the deputy director of the state health department.

Sangrur Lok Sabha seat is currently represented by Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) Simranjit Singh Mann. The AAP has fielded Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer from the Sangrur seat.

Beniwal said the candidates on the remaining seats will be announced soon.

Earlier, the Mayawati-led outfit announced its candidate from Hoshiarpur and Ferozepur seats.

The BSP has already announced to go solo in the parliamentary polls.

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hoshiarpur #Lok Sabha #Sangrur


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Sukhpal Khaira likely to contest from Sangrur, Charanjit Channi Jalandhar

2
Punjab

Punjab's face-off with Centre likely over IAS officer Parampal Kaur who joined BJP after seeking VRS

3
Haryana

Closure of Shambhu toll plaza causing Rs 72 lakh loss per day to NHAI

4
Punjab

Akali leader Sikander Maluka’s daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur, former Congress social media head Rohan Gupta join BJP

5
Punjab

Won’t proceed with trial of Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira in 2015 drugs case: Punjab Government to Supreme Court

6
India

Supreme Court agrees to hear Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against arrest on urgent basis

7
Punjab

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

8
Punjab

Punjab: Another IAS officer Capt Karnail Singh quits

9
Punjab

Indira Gandhi’s assassin Beant Singh’s son Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa to contest from Faridkot

10
India

30 IAF bases to get 5-layer security system

Don't Miss

View All
Youth saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg
Himachal

Solan youth Ritik saves kids from oncoming train, loses leg

Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival
Punjab

In photos: Rich Punjabi culture on display at Khalsa College Baisakhi festival

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab
Patiala

Experts blame climate change for drying neem trees in Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp
Punjab

Sabat Surat Sikh youths walk the ramp in Amritsar

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation
Trending

From truck driver to YouTube sensation: Rajesh Rawani is Anand Mahindra’s Monday motivation

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships
Trending

Office gossip isn't just idle chatter, it's a valuable – but risky – way to build relationships

Pakistan Cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup, watch videos
Trending

Pakistan cricketers undergo army-style training at school in Kakul ahead of T20 World Cup; watch videos

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh
Trending

‘Alexa, bark’: 13-year-old girl fends off monkey attack by her presence of mind in Uttar Pradesh

Top News

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

High Court’s verdict upholding the legality of Arvind Kejriw...

CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor ‘scam’

After ED, CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

CBI officials had questioned Kavitha in Tihar Jail on Saturd...

Under strong Modi government, terrorists killed on their own turf: PM

Under strong Modi government, terrorists killed on their own turf: PM

The prime minister said he stopped the corrupt from looting ...

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'

Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'

Mercenary spyware attacks are exceptionally well-funded and ...

5 school children die after their bus overturns in Harayan’s Mahendergarh

6 schoolchildren die after bus overturns in Haryana's Mahendragarh; driver was 'drunk'

The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr


Cities

View All

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Police nab another accused in honey-trap, robbery case in Amritsar

Youth’s murder over kite flying: fourth suspect lands in cop net

Amritsar: Advances spurned, man shoots at woman’s spouse

31-year-old shot dead at village near Beas

Tarn Taran patient booked for molesting doctor

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Bathinda schoolboy crashes speeding car into tree, killed

Sushil Sarwan relieved from post of Panchkula DC

Sushil Sarwan relieved from post of Panchkula DC

Third time lucky, BJP fields Sanjay Tandon from Chandigarh

INDIA VOTES 2024: EVM dispatch centres, strong rooms to come up at 3 places in Mohali district

Chandigarh Administration bans carrying of arms

PSPCL sets up control room to protect wheat crop from fire

CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in corruption case linked to Delhi liquor ‘scam’

After ED, CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court

BJP protests, wants Kejriwal to step down over High Court verdict

Child trafficking gang busted; four held, two babies rescued

Anand’s resignation proves BJP out to topple govt: AAP

Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

Jalandhar: Poor sanitation, parking woes at PUDA complex irk visitors

Kapurthala: DC directs officials to ensure smooth conduct of elections

Two weeks on, AAP yet to find suitable replacement of Jalandhar MP Sushil Rinku

AAP gets show-cause notice for holding bike rally in Jalandhar North constituency sans permission

Hoshiarpur girl Kanwarpreet Kaur shines in Malta championship

Record property tax collection helps MC earn ~708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Record property tax collection helps Ludhiana MC earn Rs 708-cr revenue in last fiscal

Waste compactors to start functioning from today in Ludhiana

Sewage spills into vacant land in Dhandari Khurd, inundates street

Farmers union to oppose BJP candidates across Punjab

Ludhiana: Patwari, his accomplice held for taking Rs 3.5K bribe

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Lax security on Nabha college campus, all three gangrape accused were outsiders

Patiala MC chief inspects repair work on roads dug up for water project

Students hold voter awareness drive in Patiala

Pensioners slam govt over pending demands

Preneet Kaur hails Delhi High Court’s decision on Arvind Kejriwal