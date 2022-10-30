Man kills wife, hangs himself

Abohar: A farmer died by hanging himself after killing his wife on Friday. Rajinder Kumar of Jokhasar village informed that his father Om Parkash used an axe to hit his mother Rama Devi. Her blood-soaked body was found lying at the bed. On Saturday morning, Om was found hanging from a tree. OC
Peddler held, drug seized
Moga: The Moga police arrested a drug smuggler and seized 30-kg poppy husk from him, said SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana here on Saturday. He said Baljit Singh of Madarpur village was stopped by a police party on a link road at Mahi Machiwala village. During checking, 30-kg poppy husk was recovered from him. A case under Sections 15, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against him. TNS
12-kg poppy husk recovered
Muktsar: The Lambi police have arrested a person for allegedly carrying 12-kg poppy husk and impounded a car from Bidowali village here on Friday. The accused has been identified as Rajinder Singh of the same village. A case under the NDPS Act has been registered against him. TNS
One arrested, heroin seized
Sangrur: The Lehra police seized 30-gm heroin and arrested one person. The police have started further investigation. “We have arrested Hardeep Singh and seized 30-gm heroin from his possession. We are probing the matter,” said Sub-Inspector Satnam Singh. TNS
Man dies of burn injuries
Abohar: Ram Swarup (26) who reportedly sustained burn injuries while bursting firecrackers on Diwali and was referred to a hospital in Bathinda died on Friday night. His body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem.
Tribune Shorts
