Man robbed of Rs 40,000 in Bathinda

Tribune News Service

Bathinda: A man was robbed of Rs 40,000 at Pratap Nagar here on Wednesday night. The victim, Pankaj Kumar, was going home on a motorcycle when he was attacked by five or six youths, who snatched the money from him. TNS

Two run over by trains

Abohar: Two persons were reportedly run over by different trains. Rohtash (20) of Sayeed Wala village was run over by the Abohar-Sriganganagar train on Thursday. In another case, an unidentified person, about 40-year-old, was run over by a train near Sriganganagar. oc

Man held for Rs 9 lakh fraud

Chandigarh: The Vigilance Bureau on arrested Jagjit Singh of Dhoolka village, Amritsar district, for committing Rs 9 lakh fraud in the Central Cooperative Bank, Tarsika, in connivance with bank officials. The accused in connivance with bank manager Rakesh Kumar, cashier Ram Kishore and secretary Kulwant Singh withdrew the money after getting it transferred to accounts in other banks. TNS

Drugs seized, six booked

Abohar: The police seized 25-kg poppy husk and Rs 2-lakh drug money in a raid conducted at a grocery shop reportedly run by one Manish at Shahpini village. In another case, 19-kg poppy husk was seized from Nain Parkash, while the police seized 10-gm heroin from Manoj, Jasbir, Rajinder and Shahnawaz of Navan village. Cases under the NDPS Act have been registered. OC

Surprise checking at bus stand

Muktsar: A day after the suspension of four employees of the Punjab Roadways, Deputy Director PS Minhas on Thursday inspected the local bus stand and depot and reviewed the functioning of officials. He also directed the employees to perform their duties diligently.