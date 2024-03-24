Martyrdom Day: Mann away in Delhi, ministers lead tributes at Hussainiwala

Our Correspondent

Ferozepur, March 23

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today skipped the scheduled event to pay tributes to Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev at the National Martyrs’ Memorial, in Hussainiwala, Ferozepur. Mann has been camping in Delhi in the wake of arrest of AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged Delhi excise policy “scam”.

Protesting kejriwal's arrest In order to gain political mileage, the Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party use the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. However, Mann is busy camping in Delhi on martyrdom day to please his political masters. —Kulbir Singh Zira, Former Congress MLA

Instead of the CM, Cabinet Ministers — Gurmeet Singh Khudian and Laljit Singh Bhullar—paid tributes to the martyrs. While addressing mediapersons, Khudian said citizens were experiencing freedom only because of sacrifices made by the martyrs. “I consider myself lucky that I have been given a chance to pay obeisance at this sacred place,” said Khudian, adding that as the CM was in Delhi, he along with Bhullar had to come here to pay homage to the martyrs.

When asked if Kejriwal was more important or the martyrs, the minister said as nobody was above the freedom fighters, the state government had sent them at the land of martyrs. Former Congress MLA Kulbir Singh Zira said, “In order to gain political mileage, the CM and AAP use the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. However, Mann is busy camping in Delhi on the martyrdom day to please his political masters.”

Pradesh Congress Committee chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring reiterated that the CM should not have skipped the event. Meanwhile, Mann paid tributes to the martyrs at Shaheedi Park in Delhi.

