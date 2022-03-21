Medical aspirants explore Nepal, Bangladesh options

While MBBS fee in Ukraine is around Rs 30-35 lakh, it is between Rs 50-60 lakh in Nepal and Bangladesh

Students evacuated from Ukraine land at Hindon Air Force Station.

Tribune News Service

Balwant Garg
Faridkot, March 20

As a fallout of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, many medical aspirants in the state have started exploring other options now. In place of Ukraine, many students are hoping to take admission in Bangladesh or Nepal this time.

Before taking admission, students are comparing the pass percentage in the Foreign Medical Graduates Exam (FMGE), a screening test which is mandatory for the students studying medicine in other countries. It is conducted by the National Board of Examination (NBE) in June and December.

High pass percentage

  • Bangladesh is the desired destination due to high pass percentage of the students from this country in the FMGE
  • Performance of Indian students from 18 medical colleges in Nepal was higher than students from Ukraine colleges in FMGE
  • While MBBS fee in Ukraine is around Rs30-35 lakh, it is between Rs 50-60 lakh in Nepal and Bangladesh

As per the latest NBE report about the country/institute-wise performance, 4,302 Indian students who had studied MBBS in 32 medical colleges in Ukraine had appeared in the FMGE-2020 and only 692 (16.08 per cent) could crack the test.

Even the performance of medical graduates from China’s college was not so promising in the FMGE, revealed the report. As many as 12,693 medical graduates from 79 colleges of China had appeared in the FMGE-2020 and only 1,555 (12.25 per cent) could clear the test.

Bangladesh is the desired destination of many medical aspirants this time due to high pass percentage of the students from this country in the FMGE. Among the 851 medical graduates who studied MBBS from 38 medical colleges in Bangladesh, only 34.54 per cent were able to pass the FMGE.

“In view of security situation in Ukraine, I want to go to China to pursue MBBS, but there is a looming threat of lockdown due to Covid-19 there. Though medical colleges in China are opting for online classes, the National Medical Commission in India does not accept this mode of education. Hence, I have decided to go to Nepal,” said Ankit, son of a pharmacist in the area.

As per the NBE report, 71 Indian students who studied MBBS in 18 medical colleges of Pakistan had also appeared in the FMGE-2020, but their pass percentage (21.12) was also low. Only 15 of the 71 students cracked the FMGE.

Even the performance of Indian students from 18 medical colleges in Nepal was higher than the students from Ukraine colleges in the FMGE. As per the report, 1,415 students from 18 medical colleges of Nepal appeared in the FMGE-2020 and 307 of them were successful.

While MBBS fee in Ukraine is around Rs 30-35 lakh, it’s is between Rs 50-60 lakh in Nepal and Bangladesh. With Ukraine no more an option now, colleges in Nepal and Bangladesh have already started quoting high fee, said an owner of a coaching centre.

