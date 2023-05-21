Minister inspects development work at Sunam

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, May 20

The Railway Department has given its nod to construct sheds on both sides of the railway underbridge (RUB) passing through the area near the Shaheed Udham Singh Sports Stadium in Sunam city. The construction work has also started.

On Saturday, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora inspected the RUB and directed officers to esure quality of material for the work. “I keep inspecting development work to ensure quality of material,” said Arora.

He said a shed of 70 metres would be installed on both sides of the underbridge at a cost of Rs 70 lakh and this project would be completed in two weeks.