Minister inspects development work at Sunam

Sangrur, May 20
The Railway Department has given its nod to construct sheds on both sides of the railway underbridge (RUB) passing through the area near the Shaheed Udham Singh Sports Stadium in Sunam city. The construction work has also started.
On Saturday, Cabinet Minister Aman Arora inspected the RUB and directed officers to esure quality of material for the work. “I keep inspecting development work to ensure quality of material,” said Arora.
He said a shed of 70 metres would be installed on both sides of the underbridge at a cost of Rs 70 lakh and this project would be completed in two weeks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict
Claims it will destroy the Constitution
Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees
Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...
Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific
Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy