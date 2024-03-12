Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy lays foundation stone of ‘rehri’ market

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 11

Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy laid the foundation stone of ‘rehri’ (vendor) market in Jalalabad town today.

He said that Rs 3 crore would be spent on the project under which a platform, steel cover, sheds, roads and footpaths would be constructed.

He said that the aim was to uplift the ignored sector of small vendors who had been otherwise used to place their rehris and carts at the one place or the other. The government wants to improve their financial condition as well, MLA Kamboj added.

Besides, the buyers shall be provided every commodity under one roof like big cities, he added.

The MLA said that a synthetic badminton court is being set up for sports enthusiasts and teenagers in the town at the cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

The MLA also laid the foundation stone of the court today.

