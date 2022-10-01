Moga tehsildar, ADO arrested for fraud

Tribune News Service

Moga, September 30

The CIA staff today arrested tehsildar Lakhwinder Singh Gill and Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Sandeep Singh (under suspension) in a five-month-old fraud case.

An FIR under Sections 419, 420, 511 and 120-B of the IPC and Section 66 (D) of the IT Act was registered against Lakhwinder, who was posted in Bathinda, ADO Sandeep deputed in Muktsar district and Gidderbaha SDM’s reader Daljeet Singh.

They were accused of alluring Varinder Dhesiwal, a senior leader of the AAP, who retired as a senior assistant from the District Magistrate’s office, to join hands with them and take bribe from gullible people.

Later, some persons called Dhesiwal from the phone numbers of Lakhwinder and Daljeet posing as a judicial officer. The caller told him that the said ADO was his (judicial officer’s) brother. On receiving these calls, Dhesiwal met the judicial officer (named by the caller) and narrated the entire episode. The judicial officer asked Dhesiwal to file a complaint with the Muktsar police.

It came to the fore that the phone numbers used for demanding bribes belonged to Lakhwinder, Sandeep and Daljeet. Later, the DGP marked the file to Ferozepur Range IG, who in turn asked Moga SP (Investigations) to look into this case.

A local court today sent Sandeep to three-day police custody.

