5 arrested in Mohali grenade attack case

Jupinderjit Singh

Chandigarh, May 13

The Punjab Police have arrested five people in connection with the RPG attack at the state police intelligence headquarters on May 9, 2022. Punjab DGP VK Bhawra said, "All the persons behind the attack have been identified and the conspiracy has been cracked. Pakistan-based gangster-turned-terrorist Harwinder Rinda along with Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa had hatched the conspiracy. We have arrested five persons. The three who carried out the Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack would be arrested soon," he said at a media conference.

The DGP disclosed identity of only one of the three attackers, who is named as Charan Singh. The DGP said identity of others was withheld due to ongoing investigation.

Teams of Mohali Police and the Counter-Intelligence unit solved the case. The DGP said the main conspirator Lakhbir Singh was based in Canada. He is wanted in several cases as he was accused of making ransom calls to singers, doctors and businessmen.

“Landa was in touch with one Nishan Singh of Tarn Taran, who was arrested two days ago by the Faridkot Police in an arms smuggling and supply case. Nishan arranged for hiding the weapons, including the RPG, in the house of his accomplices, all of whom have been arrested,” the DGP said.

Those arrested include Kanwar Bath, Baljit Kaur, Jagdeep Kang, Anand Deep Singh and Baljinder Singh Rambo. Out of these, Jagdeep Kang is a resident of Wave Estates in Mohali and the attackers had stayed with him. Kang is said to be close to a Punjabi singer. All others are from Tarn Taran.

Jagdeep Kang also helped in recce of the target of the attack – the Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters on May 9 afternoon. Charan Singh and two other accused carried out the attack later that evening.

The attack was a signal, a message to the police, said the DGP. “The staff and officers had left by that time so it was just a signal, a message for the police. We take it as a big challenge. We have dealt with them in the past also,” Bhawra said.

He said security of vital installations has been beefed up, especially of the police and defence installations, which are on the target of the terror groups.