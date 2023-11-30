Murder Bid Case: ‘Our son innocent, wrongly arrested’

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 29

A couple from Bath village of Ajnala in Amritsar claimed that their son, Gurpreet Singh, had been wrongly arrested by the police in an attempt to murder case lodged against Nihang Maan Singh. He had gone to pay obeisance at Gurdwara Ber Sahib in Sultanpur Lodhi on November 22, they said.

Balwinder Singh and his wife Harjeet Kaur said the false case had ruined the preparation of December 1 wedding of their daughter.

Gurpreet has been reportedly booked in a case lodged against Nihang Maan Singh, two days ahead of the firing episode at Gurdwara Akal Bunga in Sultanpur Lodhi for entering the gurdwara and taking two sewadars of rival Baba Budha Dal group captive. As many as 13 arrests have been made in the case including those of Gurpreet Singh and his friends Nishan Singh and Baghel Singh, who had been accompanying him.

#Sultanpur Lodhi