My aim is to set up govt college, stadium says Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Phillaur MLA

Tribune News Service

Avneet Kaur

Jalandhar, April 10

Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, son of sitting Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh, who won from the Phillaur (reserved) seat, says his agenda includes setting up a sports stadium, multi-specialty hospital and a government college in his constituency.

He said his easy accessibility, connect with people of the constituency and developmental works that he did during the past five years as the party’s constituency incharge, were the reasons for people choosing him over others.

Chaudhary’s family had been eyeing the seat for a long time. Santokh Chaudhary unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls from here in 2012 and 2007, while Vikramjit lost in 2017. This time, however, he made a strong comeback by defeating SAD MLA Baldev Singh Khaira.

“I joined politics with the aim to work for the uplift of the poor, downtrodden and marginalised sections of society. My grandfather late Gurbanta Singh, former Agriculture Minister, Punjab, had always been my role model. I am trying to walk on the path shown by him,” Vikramjit said.

He said in the past five years, many welfare works were carried out in Phillaur, Goraya and other villages under his supervision. “Just a few months ago, streets constructed with interlocking tiles were inaugurated at Garhi Mahan Singh village. The work for a park was under way at Mehsampur, but unfortunately the Punjab Government has stopped the grants sanctioned by outgoing CM Charanjit Channi to various villages.”

Listing out his priorities, the Phillaur legislator said, “I will ensure that all the kutcha houses that were not covered under government schemes for free repair are included in the list. Besides, providing sports stadium, multi-specialty hospital and a government college in the constituency are also on top of my agenda.”