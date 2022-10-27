Navjot Singh Sidhu can appear virtually: HC

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 26

Just about 10 days after the Ludhiana Chief Judicial Magistrate turned down an application filed by senior Congress leader and former minister Navjot Singh Sidhu to record his statement through videoconferencing in a complaint case, the Punjab and Haryana High Court today paved way for his appearance through the virtual mode by allowing his quashing petition.

Sidhu’s petition was placed before the vacation Bench of Justice Arun Monga. The order’s copy was not yet available. Sidhu had earlier also moved the High Court through senior counsel MS Khaira with advocate Jaswinder Singh. The Bench hearing the matter then had observed it was evident from the order dated October 15 passed by the Ludhiana Chief Judicial Magistrate that the third application dated September 29 filed by the petitioner to record his statement by way of videoconferencing had been dismissed.

“In view of order dated October 15 passed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ludhiana, this petition has become infructuous…,” Justice Raj Mohan Singh had then observed.

Dismissing the Sidhu’s plea, the CJM had earlier observed it was complainant police officer’s case that he was entrusted with an inquiry by the then Local Bodies Minister Sidhu. But, to refrain the complainant from conducting the inquiry, former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu gave him a call and threatened him.

As such, it stood clearly established on record that the testimony of witness Sidhu, sought to be examined by the complainant, was obviously necessary in order to view the matter from a correct perspective.