NCSC calls officials for hearing in Kataruchak case

Chandigarh, June 29

Around two weeks after the police submitted an action taken report in the matter of allegations of sexual misconduct by Cabinet Minister Lal Chand Kataruchak to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), the commission asked government officials to appear for hearing at its headquarters in New Delhi on July 31.

Taking a strong notice of a complaint by Keshav Kumar, who had alleged sexual misconduct by Kataruchak, the commission, on the orders of its chairman Vijay Sampla, had on May 5 issued a notice to the government officials and asked them to submit action taken report and provide security to the victim who was allegedly receiving threat calls from the minister. That notice was followed by two others on May 25 and June 5.

Following the notices, the Amritsar border range DIG submitted an action taken report to the commission on June 12.

Meanwhile, the commission, on the orders of Vijay Sampla, asked the Chief Secretary, the DGP and the Deputy Inspector General of Police of the Amritsar border range, to appear before the commission at 11 am on July 31 in New Delhi. The commission also asked the investigating officer of the case to attend the hearing.

The commission asked the officials to bring an up-to-date action taken report and other relevant documents, including the relevant files, case diaries etc. The commission said the petitioner might also be asked to be present at the commission office on the day of hearing.