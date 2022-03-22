Need efforts to rebuild Shiromani Akali Dal minus Badal family, say experts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 21

Sikh religious experts, historians, intellectuals and leaders have called upon the community to make collective efforts to rebuild the Shiromani Akali Dal minus the Badal family.

Prominent among those who attended the meeting in the national capital over the weekend were Prof Prithipal Singh Kapoor, Dr SP Singh, Prof Gurtej Singh, Dr Gurdarshan Singh Dhillon, SGPC member Bibi Kiranjot Kaur, Bir Davinder Singh, Dr Swaran Singh among others.

At the meeting, grave concerns were raised over the decimation of the more than 100-year-old SAD. Former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee Paramjit Singh Sarna, briefed a news conference on Monday saying, “Badals have pushed the Shiromani Akali Dal into its unprecedented crisis.” Sarna cautioned that in absence of a Sikh political voice, bigger powers may exploit the vacuum to their own advantage. Sarna appealed to the community to work out ways to revive the SAD with new inductions —

#bibi kiranjot kaur #bir davinder singh #DSGMC #paramjit singh sarna #parkash singh badal #SAD #SGPC #shiromani akali dal #Sikhs #sukhbir badal