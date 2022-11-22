NIA arrests Khalistani terrorist carrying reward of Rs 5 lakh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 21

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) today said it had arrested a most-wanted terrorist carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh for his alleged involvement in targeted killings in Punjab from IGI Airport here.

Kulwinderjit Singh, alias Khanpuria, who had been associated with terrorist outfits like the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and the Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF), was arrested from the airport on Friday soon after his arrival from Bangkok, the NIA said in an official statement.

The agency said, “Khanpuria was involved and wanted in many terrorist cases, including in conspiracies to carry out targeted killings in Punjab. He was also involved in a bomb blast case in Connaught Place, New Delhi, and grenade attacks in other states in the 1990s.”

The NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to arrest of the accused who had been on the run since 2019, it added.

“Investigation has revealed that Khanpuria is the chief conspirator and mastermind behind the conspiracy for carrying out terrorist attacks in India by targeting establishments connected with the Dera Sacha Sauda, police and security establishments,” the NIA alleged.

“Besides, he was planning to target senior BBMB officials with an overall objective of creating terror in Punjab and across the country. He had also carried out reconnaissance of some of the targets,” it said.

The NIA said the case was initially registered by Punjab Police, which was later taken up by the anti-terror agency on June 27, 2019.

“Khanpuria, along with his handlers and associates, based in India and abroad in different South-East Asian countries, had planned and conspired to commit terrorist attacks in India. He later managed to flee from India. While he was based abroad, he first colluded with Harmeet, alias PhD, and now with Pakistan-based ISYF chief Lakhbir Singh Rode,” the NIA alleged.

Khanpuria was declared a proclaimed offender by a special NIA court in Punjab, following which, a Look Out Circular and a Red Corner Notice was issued by Interpol against him, it said.

Held at IGI Airport

