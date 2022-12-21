NIA raids premises linked to drug mafia having Pakistan connections

New Delhi, December 21
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was conducting raids at ten locations in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan on the premises linked to the aides of gangster Goldy Brar and others in connection with the cross-border drug supply through drones from Pakistan territory.
This is one of the biggest crackdowns on the drug mafia who have links with Pakistan-based handlers and are thriving in India.
The raids started early this morning and are currently going on.
The NIA has already registered a case of UAPA in this connection.
The agency had also conducted raids last month at the gangsters' premises.
Sources said that teams of NIA were present at Sirsa, Sonipat and Jhajjar in Haryana.
"Pakistan-based handlers were sending drugs to India-based gangsters through drones. We identified a few of them. Goldy Brar and his aides are on the radar. A few more gangsters' aides are also being raided," the source said.
Further details were awaited.
IANS
