 No option but to let Sutlej water flow into Pakistan if Haryana, Rajasthan don’t help absorb excess water, Punjab tells BBMB : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • No option but to let Sutlej water flow into Pakistan if Haryana, Rajasthan don’t help absorb excess water, Punjab tells BBMB

No option but to let Sutlej water flow into Pakistan if Haryana, Rajasthan don’t help absorb excess water, Punjab tells BBMB

All the rivers in the state are flowing near or above the danger levels, leading to serious breaches in the banks

No option but to let Sutlej water flow into Pakistan if Haryana, Rajasthan don’t help absorb excess water, Punjab tells BBMB

Restoration work by the volunteers of Aam Aadmi Party along with MP Balbir Singh Seechewal underway after the water level of the Sutlej river crossed a danger mark due to torrential rains, in Jalandhar on Thursday. ANI Photo



Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, July 14

The Punjab Government today said that it will be left with no option but to allow excess waters of the Sutlej and Beas rivers to flow into Pakistan through the Hussainiwala barrage if Haryana and Rajasthan do not absorb additional water into their canal system to help ease the flood situation in the state.

The Sutlej and its tributary, Beas, flow into Punjab from Himachal Pradesh and converge in Kapurthala district. The Sutlej, thereafter enters Pakistan near Ferozepur through the Hussainiwala barrage that is controlled by the Punjab government. Bhakra Dam lies on the Sutlej and Pong Dam on the Beas river. A network of canals transports water from these dams to Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi in accordance with a pre-determined share.

Following excessive rains in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Punjab is reeling under excessive water flows in the rivers and streams, which is causing havoc in the state. All the rivers in the state are flowing near or above the danger levels, leading to serious breaches in the banks, flooding of the nearby areas and submergence of large tracts of land.

During the technical committee meeting held by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) on July 12, it was requested by Punjab that Rajasthan and Haryana should help in easing out the situations faced by Punjab during this flood season.

“Surprisingly, both Haryana and Rajasthan have not placed demand for water from the dams for their canal systems. Under the circumstances, the pressure on the dams is going to increase as Punjab will also not able to take the discharge from the dams as there is already huge amount of water in all the rivers flowing in from the catchment areas other than the dams,” a letter written to the Chairman, BBMB by the Principal Secretary Water Resources, Punjab, on July 14 states.

The letter states that both Rajasthan and Haryana have been alleging that water is being released to Pakistan by Punjab. “No water is being released into Pakistan, but when there are floods all over the state and no water is being demanded through their canals by Haryana and Rajasthan, Punjab is left with no option except to open flood gates and allow the water flow to Pakistan through Hussainiwala,” the letter adds.

The Punjab Government has requested BBMB to prevail upon the states of Rajasthan and Haryana to draw maximum possible amount of water from the dams during this season to meet their demand of water.

#Bhakra Beas Management Board BBMB #Pakistan #Rajasthan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Alert for heavy rain over next four days

2
Chandigarh

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

3
Nation

Damaged regulator makes Yamuna water in Delhi flow back towards city; red alert issued in Faridabad

4
Nation

Water level in reservoirs up, beats 10-yr average

5
Himachal

Travelling on Shimla-Chandigarh highway? Here is the traffic route

6
Amritsar

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

7
Diaspora

Khalistan supporters attack Indian student with iron rods in Australia

8
Chandigarh

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

9
Haryana

HPSC withdraws HCS result, to declare it again

10
Himachal

Stuck for five days, tourists leave Kasauli

Don't Miss

View All
Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Top News

Defence cooperation strong pillar of India-France relationship: PM Modi

Defence cooperation strong pillar of India-France relationship: PM Modi

‘We are preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years; we are ...

Moon mission: LVM3-M4 rocket carrying Chandrayaan-3 lifts off from Sriharikota

ISRO launches India's third moon expedition with an eye on future inter-planetary missions

Moon-landing is scheduled to take place in the 4th week of A...

Water levels in Yamuna in Delhi down to 208.17 metres at 6 pm: CWC data

Delhi floods: ITO, Rajghat inundated, Yamuna waters reach close to Supreme Court; 3 boys drown

IMD issued a 'yellow' alert for Saturday as it predicted mod...

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river ‘neither forgets, nor forgives’

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

Areas flooded in the past would be flooded again in a heavy ...

Another Cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park in MP, 8th death in 4 months

Eighth cheetah, Suraj, dies at Kuno National Park

Only three days ago another translocated male cheetah, Tejas...


Cities

View All

SGPC announces launch of YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

SGPC announces launch of its YouTube channel to air Gurbani from Golden Temple

Little relief as water recedes in Taran Tarn dist

Holidays in schools extended till July 16

Kidnapped girl found murdered

Pathetic parks: Floor tiles in Labour Colony park no solution for waterlogging

Member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, 3 accomplices held in Punjab

Member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang, 3 accomplices held in Punjab

Sukhna gate opened for water release after it reaches danger zone; traffic advisory issued

Sukhna Lake gate in Chandigarh opened for water release after it reaches danger mark; traffic advisory issued

Rain over, not trouble for Kharar

3rd day in row, P’kula-UT commute a huge hassle

Explore PPP model to cut cost of Metro project: RITES to Chandigarh

No power supply for 5 days, Ambala residents lock dept office; 12 booked

Water levels in Yamuna in Delhi down to 208.17 metres at 6 pm: CWC data

Delhi floods: ITO, Rajghat inundated, Yamuna waters reach close to Supreme Court; 3 boys drown

Delhi flood catastrophe wrought by Haryana govt, alleges AAP; BJP hits back

Three boys drown in floodwaters in Delhi

Army man arrested by Delhi Police for killing relative to avenge brother’s death in Haryana

As Yamuna reclaims its land, netizens warn that a river 'neither forgets, nor forgives'

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Army of unsung heroes race against time to plug breaches

Government to compensate for damage: AAP leader

Volunteers encounter fresh obstacle in relief work

Vajra Sappers come to rescue

No loss of life due to floods in Kapurthala: DC

~2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Rs 2.24 cr disbursed to next of kin of 11 deceased, 4 injured, DC tells NGT

Four held, 12 stolen vehicles recovered

Two of vehicle thieves’ gang arrested

Cop booked for taking bribe

Three nabbed on gambling charge

Man held for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Patiala’s Rajpura

Man held for desecrating Guru Granth Sahib in Patiala’s Rajpura

Punjab to provide Rs 25 lakh compensation to families of PRTC driver, conductor killed in Manali flood

‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Water enters houses, Mandi Gobindgarh MC draws locals’ ire

Patiala: Helpline for snake bite cases