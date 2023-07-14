No option but to let Sutlej water flow into Pakistan if Haryana, Rajasthan don’t help absorb excess water, Punjab tells BBMB

Tribune News Service

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, July 14

The Punjab Government today said that it will be left with no option but to allow excess waters of the Sutlej and Beas rivers to flow into Pakistan through the Hussainiwala barrage if Haryana and Rajasthan do not absorb additional water into their canal system to help ease the flood situation in the state.

The Sutlej and its tributary, Beas, flow into Punjab from Himachal Pradesh and converge in Kapurthala district. The Sutlej, thereafter enters Pakistan near Ferozepur through the Hussainiwala barrage that is controlled by the Punjab government. Bhakra Dam lies on the Sutlej and Pong Dam on the Beas river. A network of canals transports water from these dams to Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi in accordance with a pre-determined share.

Following excessive rains in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Punjab is reeling under excessive water flows in the rivers and streams, which is causing havoc in the state. All the rivers in the state are flowing near or above the danger levels, leading to serious breaches in the banks, flooding of the nearby areas and submergence of large tracts of land.

During the technical committee meeting held by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) on July 12, it was requested by Punjab that Rajasthan and Haryana should help in easing out the situations faced by Punjab during this flood season.

“Surprisingly, both Haryana and Rajasthan have not placed demand for water from the dams for their canal systems. Under the circumstances, the pressure on the dams is going to increase as Punjab will also not able to take the discharge from the dams as there is already huge amount of water in all the rivers flowing in from the catchment areas other than the dams,” a letter written to the Chairman, BBMB by the Principal Secretary Water Resources, Punjab, on July 14 states.

The letter states that both Rajasthan and Haryana have been alleging that water is being released to Pakistan by Punjab. “No water is being released into Pakistan, but when there are floods all over the state and no water is being demanded through their canals by Haryana and Rajasthan, Punjab is left with no option except to open flood gates and allow the water flow to Pakistan through Hussainiwala,” the letter adds.

The Punjab Government has requested BBMB to prevail upon the states of Rajasthan and Haryana to draw maximum possible amount of water from the dams during this season to meet their demand of water.

#Bhakra Beas Management Board BBMB #Pakistan #Rajasthan