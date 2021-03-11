Fatehgarh Sahib: Now, patwaris relinquish additional charge

Fatehgarh Sahib, May 13
Demanding immediate recruitment of patwaris, the Revenue Patwar Union and the Revenue Kanungo Association (Fatehgarh Sahib) on Friday relinquished the additional charge, thus causing great inconvenience to the masses. Devendra Kumar, vice-president, Revenue Patwar Union, said, “Of the 4,716 posts of patwaris in the state, 2,979 posts are lying vacant. In Fatehgarh Sahib there are only 40 patwaris against 118 posts.”Jasprit Singh of the Revenue Patwar Union said, “As per the decision of the association, all the patwaris and Kanungos will work in their officialy posted areas.”
