 NRIs upset as Punjab govt spending their funds on 'milni' events : The Tribune India

NRIs upset as Punjab govt spending their funds on 'milni' events

NRIs upset as Punjab govt spending their funds on 'milni' events

About 115 NRIs attended an NRI Milni event in Jalandhar. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, December 27

The NRIs, who are members of the NRI Sabha, are upset over the fact that the funds for organising the ongoing series of the ‘NRI Punjabian naal milni’ programme have been used from the NRI Sabha account, which they had raised from the membership fee of over 23,000 registered NRIs. The programme is being organised by the government.

Govt has No rights

It is for the first time the funds from the NRI Sabha accounts have been taken. No previous govt used these funds. We are an NGO, govt has no right to use our funds for an event. Jasvir S Gill, Ex-sabha president

Had written orders

The funds were transferred after I received written orders from the govt. All arrangements at the venue, including tents, tea, etc, had to be made from this amount. Gurpreet Sapra, Commissioner, Jalandhar

While the first series of the event had been organised on December 16 in Jalandhar, the subsequent programmes were held on December 19 in Mohali, on December 23 in Ludhiana and on December 26 in Moga and the last one is due in Amritsar on December 30. An amount of Rs 2 lakh had been given from the account of the NRI Sabha to the Deputy Commissioners for each event held in these districts.

The Divisional Commissioner, Jalandhar, Gurpreet Sapra, confirmed having allocated Rs 10 lakh funds from the sabha accounts for the programme.

“The funds were transferred after I received written orders from the government. All arrangements at the venue, including tents, tea, etc, had to be made from this amount,” she said.

The past NRI Sabha presidents have strongly objected to the use of funds from the sabha by the government. The sabha has the deposits of nearly Rs 4 crore in its account.

“It is for the first time that the government has directly taken away funds from the sabha accounts. All previous governments that organised sammelans for the NRIs never used their funds. We are no government department. We are an NGO and the government has no rights to use our funds for a function done at their own will,” said ex-president of the sabha Jasvir S Gill.

“The government has misused some bylaws changes done in the past in the sabha constitution with regards to exercising financial powers and we will surely take it up at a higher level,” he said.

Another former president Kamaljit Hayre said, “We as members of the sabha had no information about the funds being used at the functions. The sabha does not belong to the government. The government does not give us any grant. So how can they go ahead and use our funds at its own will? This is a serious issue and the government will have to explain it”.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Nasal covid vaccine to cost Rs 800 at private hospitals, Rs 325 at govt ones

2
Haryana

Gangster’s wife elected Zila Parishad chief in Haryana’s Rohtak

3
Brand Connect

ACV Keto Gummies {Shocking US & CA Customer Reviews Exposed} Supreme Keto ACV Gummies Lose Weight or West Money?

4
Entertainment

Sheezan Khan breaks down on hearing about Tunisha Sharma’s funeral; his mother, sister attend actress’ last rites

5
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

6
Delhi

Delhi colder than Dharamsala, Nainital; Fog blots out sun in parts of Haryana, Punjab, west UP

7
World

As Putin ‘critic’ Pavel Antov, friend die under suspicious circumstances in Odisha, police begin probe

8
Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Police evacuate Hyatt Regency hotel following hoax bomb threat

9
Punjab

Punjab Police seize loaded RPG, rocket launcher; arrest 3 module members in investigation of Sirhali RPG attack case

10
Nation

Mock drills held in hospitals across country to check covid readiness

Don't Miss

View All
Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

40,000 winged guests at Harike
Punjab

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Dense fog at many places as intense cold conditions prevail in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

‘Sushant Singh Rajput didn’t die by suicide, I saw fracture marks’, claims man who performed autopsy
Entertainment

'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend
Himachal

Tourism industry in Himachal pins hopes on snowfall on weekend

Year that made Messi
Features Looking back 2022

Year that made Messi the greatest !

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict
Features Looking back 2022

Ending the war no one’s winning or losing: 10 months of Russia-Ukraine conflict

Top News

Encounter breaks out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu

3 terrorists killed in early-morning encounter in Jammu's Sidhra area

The terrorists are intercepted near Tawi bridge as they were...

Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm

Nearly 4,900 flights cancelled in US due to deadly winter storm

More than 60 people have so far been reported dead as a resu...

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

3 Indian-Americans die after falling in frozen lake in Arizona

The incident occurs on December 26 at Woods Canyon Lake in C...

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

22-year-old social media influencer found hanging at her Chhattisgarh house

Police suspect suicide

5 of family charred to death in UP

5 of family charred to death in UP

As per the initial report the fire starts from a stove


Cities

View All

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

Hotel manager among two held in Amritsar after video goes viral

40,000 winged guests at Harike in Tarn Taran district

Looking Back 2022: Amritsar district sportspersons prove their mettle in national, international events

Nagar kirtan taken out from Akal Takht to mark Guru Gobind Singh's parkash purab

Posing as cops, gang of 4 used 'nakas' to rob commuters in Batala

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

4 snatch car in Mohali, 7th incident in 40 days

PGI, Panjab University among 9 put on notice for flouting waste management norms

Covid readiness assessed at Chandigarh hospitals during mock drill

Mock Drill: Chetan Singh Jouramajra takes stock of Mohali’s Covid readiness

Haryana prepared to deal with any situation: Anil Vij

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: HC

Cheating in exams plague-like pandemic: Delhi High Court

Delhi colder than Dharamsala, Nainital; Fog blots out sun in parts of Haryana, Punjab, west UP

'Concocted narratives' were taught in name of history: PM Modi at Veer Bal Diwas event

BJP names Rekha Gupta as its candidate for Delhi mayoral poll

Badhra block samiti member found dead in Gurugram

Resurvey ordered in areas where anomalies suspected

High-tension power wires too close for comfort near Pathankot Chowk

Cane procurement, payment reviewed

March held to seek relief for Latifpura demolition-hit

With Mann's oath-taking, Nawanshahr dist remained in spotlight

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Smart City in making: Rs 146-crore spent, Rs 784-crore works in progress in Ludhiana

Bomb scare at Hyatt Regency Ludhiana

Enforcement Directorate raids milk plant, offices of liquor contractor Channi Bajaj

Hold F&CC meeting at earliest: Councillors

5 illegal constructions razed in Ludhiana

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Patiala MC to rejuvenate Rajindra Lake

Leadership initiative: Student dons roles of DC, SSP for a day

2 schools in Patiala fined for charging excess fee

Punjabi University, Patiala to complete study on farm stir