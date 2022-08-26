Nurse dead, another hurt in attack by two youths in Jalandhar

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, August 25

A nurse was killed while another received serious injuries after two unidentified persons stormed a hostel of Pearl Hospital at 2 am in Green Model Town today.

While Baljinder Kaur of Beas died on the spot, Jyoti of Phagwara sustained grievous injuries.

Brandishing swords, the duo allegedly attacked the two nurses on the third floor of the hospital. After committing the crime, the youngsters escaped from the spot.

The police said they were yet to ascertain the reason behind the deadly attack, but it reportedly seemed to be a case of love affair or personal enmity.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said a case had been registered against the two unidentified youngsters under Sections 302, 307 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

