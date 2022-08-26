Nurse dead, another hurt in attack by two youths in Jalandhar

Jalandhar, August 25
A nurse was killed while another received serious injuries after two unidentified persons stormed a hostel of Pearl Hospital at 2 am in Green Model Town today.
While Baljinder Kaur of Beas died on the spot, Jyoti of Phagwara sustained grievous injuries.
Brandishing swords, the duo allegedly attacked the two nurses on the third floor of the hospital. After committing the crime, the youngsters escaped from the spot.
The police said they were yet to ascertain the reason behind the deadly attack, but it reportedly seemed to be a case of love affair or personal enmity.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Investigation) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said a case had been registered against the two unidentified youngsters under Sections 302, 307 and 120B of the Indian Penal Code.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations
The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...
Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries
May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans
Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...
Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed
Refusal rate 60% | Session from September